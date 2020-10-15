InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Cup (LVT-226)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired an improved drinking cup that would be easier to use and would prevent beverages from being spilled," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nevada.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired an improved drinking cup that would be easier to use and would prevent beverages from being spilled," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired me to develop a better reusable cup which could be of particular appeal when away from home."

She developed the patent-pending MOTION SENSORED CUP to prevent spillage and wastage of beverages. This invention would allow the beverage to be easily sipped as it would feature a hands-free method of opening and closing the spout. Additionally, this improved cup would be comfortable to use, ergonomic and eye-catching.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

