InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Cooking Grill (ALL-1722)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to cook food on a charcoal grill," said an inventor from Marietta, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a grill through which the food could be evenly cooked by maximizing the use of charcoal without having to add more to complete the cooking process or restart the fire."

He developed the patent-pending CHARCOAL KING to ensure that foods were enjoyable to consume as they would be evenly and thoroughly cooked. This innovative grill prevents waste of food to save consumers money. Additionally, its convenient design could save users time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1722, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp