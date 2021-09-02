InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Bicycle Design With Added Capabilities (DNV-166)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea evolved from my bicycling experience as a child," said an inventor from Denver, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea evolved from my bicycling experience as a child," said an inventor from Denver, Colo. "Back then, I assembled a unique version of a bike from a collection of parts taken from other bicycles. The interest and positive feedback I received resulted in this invention."

He developed CRAZY BIKE - 3:16 to provide an exciting and challenging alternative to conventional bicycles.

Novel, sleek and stylish, it enables riders to shift the front of the bike to either side while the rear faces forward. Besides adding this new dimension to bicycle riding, it is safe, comfortable and easy to operate.

It is also versatile for recreational and stunt riding as well as transportation and exercise. In addition, it saves on the expense of alternate modes of transportation and fitness workouts.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

