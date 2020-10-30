PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool to help people trapped inside a vehicle after an accident," said an inventor, from Carrollton, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool to help people trapped inside a vehicle after an accident," said an inventor, from Carrollton, Ga., "so I invented THE GET OUT. My design enables you to quickly and easily cut a seat belt or break a window in the event of a car accident, fire, flood or other dangerous situation."

The invention provides an effective way to cut through a jammed seat belt after a vehicle accident. It also enables an individual to break a car window for escape if needed. As a result, it could enhance safety and peace of mind and it could save time during an emergency situation. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and emergency services. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-emergency-automotive-tool-to-enhance-safety-all-2114-301163661.html

SOURCE InventHelp