InventHelp Inventor Develops Electrical Components Designed For Easy Installation (FGC-131)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mansfield, who is also an electrician, was tired of the labor-intensive method of fastening electrical components with screws. So, he designed a new line of switches, outlets and plates to simplify their installation.

He developed a prototype for LABOR SAVER ELECTRICAL DEVICES AND PLATES to specifically to eliminate the need to use screws to secure the devices in place. As such, it saves considerable time and energy, which, in turn, improves productivity and customer service. His innovative application method is also safe, efficient and reliable. In addition, electricians will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As an electrician, I spent many years on my knees installing receptacles and wanted an easier and faster way to get the job done," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

