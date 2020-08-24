InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Device For Blending Multiple Drinks (ALL-2062)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to prepare and blend multiple drinks at the same time," said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to prepare and blend multiple drinks at the same time," said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga., "so I invented the STAND BLENDER."

The invention provides an efficient way to prepare multiple blended drinks at a party or gathering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using conventional blenders. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that hot and cold beverages are properly blended. The invention features an eye-catching and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide a great addition at parties, picnics and other gatherings with a lot of people."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

