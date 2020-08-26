InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient And Entertaining Restaurant Accessory (HUN-945)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to read a menu, order and pass the time while waiting in a restaurant," said an inventor, from Orange, Texas, "so I invented the SMART DINING TABLE.

The patent-pending invention provides an effective menu, ordering and entertainment system for restaurants. In doing so, it saves time and effort and it increases credit card security by eliminating the need for a waiter to take food/beverage orders, bring the check and process payments. It also eliminates the need to touch unsanitary menus, it offers a more efficient way for a restaurant to update their menu and it could provide added fun and entertainment while waiting or dining. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and other commercial establishments. Additionally, it can be utilized by visually impaired individuals and it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience for restaurant workers and it could enhance the dining experience for customers."

