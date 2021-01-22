InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way To Secure A Garbage Can (NJD-2097)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent a garbage can from flying away during severe weather," said an inventor, from Lodi, N.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent a garbage can from flying away during severe weather," said an inventor, from Lodi, N.J., "so I invented the RECINOS STAY IN PLACE. My design ensures that the garbage can is secure, and it eliminates the hassle of having to retrieve a can or lid that has blown into the street."

The invention prevents an empty garbage can from tipping or blowing away. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional garbage can designs. As a result, it helps to reduce messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2097, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

