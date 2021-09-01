InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Training Aid For Target Practice (DNV-234)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new training aid to help a shooter develop the muscle memory needed to draw and fire his weapon quickly," said an inventor, from Cherry Hills, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new training aid to help a shooter develop the muscle memory needed to draw and fire his weapon quickly," said an inventor, from Cherry Hills, Colo., "so I invented the SMARTER SHOT. My design provides the necessary feedback and data to enhance shooting skills when engaging in tactical exercises and target practice."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor and track shooting performance during target practice. In doing so, it eliminates the need for another individual to determine the rate and speed with a timer or stopwatch when drawing, firing and holstering a weapon. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to improve marksmanship. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners, shooting sports enthusiasts, law enforcement personnel, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

