InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Training Aid For Golfers (JAD-117)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help golfers assume a proper putting stance and develop better putting techniques," said an inventor, from Fruit Cove, Fla., "so I invented the PERFECT POSITION. My design could help to lower scores and make golfing more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective training aid to improve a golfer's short game. In doing so, it ensures that the knees, legs and head are in the proper position while putting. As a result, it could enhance muscle memory and it could increase putting accuracy. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

