InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Tracking Device For Packages (MTN-3583)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for individuals or companies to track packages to deter theft," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the RIGHT TRACK. My design helps to keep packages safe and on track."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to track packages. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost or stolen packages. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for delivery services, businesses and households that send and receive packages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

