InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Product For Allergy Relief (MTN-3546)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter suffers from allergies but she hates taking allergy pills and using allergy drops," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better allergy product to help her, so I invented the NYLAH WIPES. My design enables you to easily administer antihistamine and relieve itching and irritation caused by allergens."

The patent-pending invention provides effective relief for allergy sufferers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to taking antihistamine pills or allergy drops. As a result, it enables the user to remove pollen or other allergens from around the eyes and nose and it helps to soothe allergy/hay fever symptoms. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3546, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

