PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I care for my mother and brother and wanted to create an improved accessory to prevent them from slouching over while sitting in a chair," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I care for my mother and brother and wanted to create an improved accessory to prevent them from slouching over while sitting in a chair," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the DIGNITY VEST. My design offers a comfortable alternative to conventional straps."

The invention ensures that a patient remains sitting upright within a chair. In doing so, it helps to prevent slouching, falls and injuries. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it increases convenience for caregivers. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for elderly and disabled patients, caregivers and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-positioning-accessory-for-patients-lax-1256-301250879.html

SOURCE InventHelp