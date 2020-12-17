InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Exercise Machine For The Upper Body (KSC-451)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved workout machine for households or gyms to increase strength in the arms, chest, shoulders and upper torso," said an inventor, from Oak Grove, Mo.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved workout machine for households or gyms to increase strength in the arms, chest, shoulders and upper torso," said an inventor, from Oak Grove, Mo., "so I invented the 7-3000 WORK OUT MACHINE. My design enables the user to perform various strength-training exercises and it could simplify the workout routine."

The invention enables the user to engage in a complete and effective upper body workout. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using multiple pieces of fitness equipment. As a result, it enhances strength and resistance and it could increase efficiency when working out. The invention features a versatile and space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

