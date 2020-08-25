PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was involved in a car accident at night and there were no street cameras or other witnesses to the incident," said an inventor, from Middletown, R.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was involved in a car accident at night and there were no street cameras or other witnesses to the incident," said an inventor, from Middletown, R.I. "I thought there should be a way to always have proof or evidence of who is at fault, so I invented the SAFETY 360."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to record vehicle accidents and mishaps. In doing so, it provides evidence to easily determine who is at fault. As a result, it could help to reduce arguments regarding an accident and it increases accuracy, safety and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable and weatherproof design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an accurate and unbiased account of the incident and it could help to promote good driving habits."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-device-for-recording-vehicle-accidents-bma-5582-301117520.html

SOURCE InventHelp