PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would allow individuals to wipe themselves more thoroughly after a bowel movement," said an inventor, from Pace, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would allow individuals to wipe themselves more thoroughly after a bowel movement," said an inventor, from Pace, Fla., "so I invented the E Z WIPE. My design could contribute to better personal hygiene."

The patent-pending invention enables the user to effectively clean the rectum after using the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods of cleansing personal areas of the body. As a result, it enhances sanitation and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the elderly, individuals with physical limitations and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-device-for-cleaning-the-rectum-mtk-152-301362514.html

SOURCE InventHelp