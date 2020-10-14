InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Covering For Floor Holes (CTK-5002)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and economical covering for an existing floor hole," said an inventor, from Waianae, Hawaii, "so I invented the FLOOR HOLE COVER.

The invention provides an effective floor hole covering component to comply with OSHA law. In doing so, it eliminates the need to fabricate a custom cover. As a result, it helps to prevent tripping hazards and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a functional and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for businesses and building contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-5002, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp