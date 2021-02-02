PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"Every summer I hear about parents accidentally leaving kids in hot cars and I thought there should be a simple reminder," said an inventor, from King George, Va.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"Every summer I hear about parents accidentally leaving kids in hot cars and I thought there should be a simple reminder," said an inventor, from King George, Va., "so I invented the FORGET ME NOT BABY REMINDER. My design helps to prevent heat-related injuries associated with kids being left in parked cars."

The patent pending invention prevents babies and young children from being accidentally left behind in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an effective reminder for the parent or driver. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-child-reminder-for-vehicles-rho-1193-301213055.html

SOURCE InventHelp