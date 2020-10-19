InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Braking Device For Trailers (FED-2106)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to save your brakes when going down a steep hill with a trailer," said an inventor, from Enumclaw, Wash.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to save your brakes when going down a steep hill with a trailer," said an inventor, from Enumclaw, Wash., "so I invented the TRANSMISSION TRAILER BRAKES. My design helps to avoid unexpected sway and loss of control that could result in a major accident."

The patent-pending invention provides improved trailer braking when traveling down long hills. In doing so, it prevents brakes from wearing down quickly. As a result, it helps to reduce the frequency of brake pad replacements and it enhances safety and control. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of light trailers and recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

