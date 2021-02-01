InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Aid For Gripping A Burger Or Sandwich (OTW-382)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son is handicapped and has trouble holding a hamburger together," said an inventor, from Abilene, Texas. "I thought there could be a simple device to assist him, so I invented the HAMBURGER HOLDER. My design enables you to easily grip and eat a hamburger without the usual strain and mess."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to grip a sandwich or burger. In doing so, it prevents toppings or grease from sliding or dripping out while eating. As a result, it reduces messes, it eliminates the need to constantly pick up the sandwich and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a versatile and dishwasher safe design that is convenient and easy to use and clean so it is ideal for individuals with disabilities, the general population and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

