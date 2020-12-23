InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory To Provide Allergy Relief (TRO-341)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desperately needed a way to stop sneezing and tears associated with allergies and chopping onions," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ONIONOSE.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desperately needed a way to stop sneezing and tears associated with allergies and chopping onions," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ONIONOSE. My design eliminates the need to wear uncomfortable masks that cover the nose and mouth."

The patent-pending invention prevents nasal discharge and eyes from tearing when chopping onions. It also provides relief from seasonal allergy symptoms and sneezing spells. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it ensures that the user can breathe easily. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for home cooks and professional chefs, allergy suffers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

