InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory For Refrigerator Door Handles (PHO-2814)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple way to keep my refrigerator door handles free from fingerprints and other contaminating germs," said an inventor, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so I invented the TRUE GRIP. My design enhances the appearance of the appliances and it could help to increase sanitation and convenience in the kitchen."

The patent-pending invention protects a refrigerator door handle against fingerprints, dirt and germs. It also offers a firm and comfortable grip. As a result, it could provide an attractive and aesthetically pleasing touch to any kitchen décor and it eliminates the hassle of constantly cleaning the refrigerator door handle. The invention features a decorative and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2814, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

