InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory For Ice Fishing Enthusiasts (JMC-2287)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I lost a new fishing rod after it was dragged through the ice. I thought there could be a better way to secure a rod and prevent damage," said an inventor, from Walker, Minn., "so I invented the ICE FISHING ROD HOLDER. My design eliminates the need to retrieve a lost rod or constantly hold onto it while ice fishing."

The invention provides an effective way to secure an ice fishing rod and reel. In doing so, it prevents the rod from being pulled away in the event of a strike. It also increases visibility and it ensures that tackle items are organized and accessible. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for ice fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

