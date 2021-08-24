PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve the marijuana smoking experience by cooling the inhaled smoke," said an inventor, from Eajon, Calif., "so I invented the PIPE PACK. My design eliminates the need to use ice that can melt and overflow a pipe."

The invention provides an effective way to cool the smoke inhaled when using a marijuana pipe. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using ice. As a result, it prevents overflows and messes and it could make the smoking experience more enjoyable. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRT-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-accessory-for-cooling-inhaled-smoke-trt-126-301360157.html

SOURCE InventHelp