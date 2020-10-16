InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way To Identify Rideshare Vehicles (KXX-269)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and passengers often have trouble spotting my vehicle," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and passengers often have trouble spotting my vehicle," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn. "I thought there should be a quick and easy way for them to see me, so I invented the SEE ME."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for waiting passengers to identify a rideshare vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional window decals. As a result, it increases visibility and convenience and it eliminates confusion and guesswork. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use when needed so it is ideal for rideshare drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could save time and effort when picking up passengers."

