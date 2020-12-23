InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way To Create A Garden (TRO-357)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for anyone to start their own garden in minutes," said an inventor, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BIO CONE.

"I wanted to create a simple and easy way for anyone to start their own garden in minutes," said an inventor, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BIO CONE. My design eliminates the need for traditional gardening tools and it saves time and effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to create a garden. In doing so, it reduces the time, mess and tools required with traditional methods. It also helps to prevent fatigue to the back, arms and hands and it eliminates the need to use non eco-friendly plastic pots. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

