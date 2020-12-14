PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While at the beach, I was trying to read my e-mails, however the bright sun made this impossible," said an inventor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While at the beach, I was trying to read my e-mails, however the bright sun made this impossible," said an inventor from Highlands Ranch, Colo. "This inspired me to develop an improved screen protection sheet for easy viewing."

She developed the ANTI-GLARE TECHNOLOGY/TRANSITIONAL LENS SCREEN PROTECTOR which features a simple and effective design. This easy to apply as well as use invention provides easy viewing of the mobile device screen. It could reduce the strain placed upon the eyes. Additionally, this invention would be lightweight and affordable.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-view--protect-dnv-162-301191094.html

SOURCE InventHelp