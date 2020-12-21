InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access Car Parking Stacker (OCM-1436)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While bi-level car stackers help conserve space in parking facilities, there is no way to access the top car without first removing the bottom one," said an inventor from Fullerton, Calif.

He developed AUTO STACK to provide easy access to the upper car on a dual-level car stacker. As such, it eliminates the need to move the bottom car out of its space and lower the upper platform to the ground level. Thus, since it saves time and effort, it reduces number of parking attendants required. In other words, this safe, reliable, practical and user-friendly invention improves efficiency and profits for businesses. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Orange county 2 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp