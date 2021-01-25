InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way To Stir Foods In The Microwave (JKN-229)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create an easy and efficient way to stir sauces, soups and other food items while heating in the microwave," said an inventor, from Pearl, Miss.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create an easy and efficient way to stir sauces, soups and other food items while heating in the microwave," said an inventor, from Pearl, Miss., "so I invented the MICRO STIR. My design could help to prevent food items from burning, splattering or being heated unevenly."

The invention provides an effective way to stir food items being cooked in a microwave oven. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stop the microwave to manually stir food items. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide a smooth texture and a more even cooking temperature. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

