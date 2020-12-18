InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way To Remove A Filled Trash Bag (NJD-2255)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a cancer survivor and sometimes it is hard for me to lift heavy bags from the trash can," said an inventor, from Plainfield, N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a cancer survivor and sometimes it is hard for me to lift heavy bags from the trash can," said an inventor, from Plainfield, N.J. "I thought there could be an easier way, so I invented the E-Z TRASH. My design eliminates the strain associated with having to lift a full trash bag up and out of a can."

The invention provides an easier way to remove a filled trash bag from a container. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trash receptacles. As a result, it reduces strain on the back and legs and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

