InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way To Empty Wastewater Tanks In RVs (PHO-2756)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to clean sewage disposal from my RV, so I invented the SEWAGE DISPOSAL ADAPTER," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz. "My design helps to prevent the garden hose from coming loose and spreading sewage all over."

The invention provides an easier way to empty a recreational vehicle wastewater tank into a residential sewage system. In doing so, it eliminates the need to make a special trip to a dump station. As a result, it could save time and effort and it could provide greater operational flexibility. The invention features a simple and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of recreational vehicles. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

