PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for bird owners to capture bird droppings, bird food/seed and liquids at the bottom of a bird cage," said an inventor, from York, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for bird owners to capture bird droppings, bird food/seed and liquids at the bottom of a bird cage," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the BIRD CAGE DISPENSER. My design reduces messes and it simplifies the task of cleaning up after a bird."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to contain messes and clean the bottom of a bird cage. In doing so, it reduces the hassle associated with cleaning the bottom bird cage pan. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added convenience and peace of mind for bird owners. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for pet bird owners and pet stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-clean-up-after-pet-birds-lcc-5149-301362515.html

SOURCE InventHelp