InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way To Apply Conditioner To Hair (HKT-175)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was brushing my daughter's hair and I thought there could be a better way to untangle it," said an inventor, from Mahwah, N.J., "so I invented the SMART BRUSH. My design eliminates the hassle and mess associated with applying conditioner by hand."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to apply conditioner to the hair. In doing so, it helps to prevent tangles while brushing hair. As a result, it enhances comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

