InventHelp Inventor Develops Drink Accessory To Prevent Tampering & Spills (ROH-721)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent bar and club patrons from being slipped a drug that could incapacitate them," said an inventor, from Cazenovia, N.Y., "so I invented the CUP CONDOM. My design provides added protection when drinking at a party or bar."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a drink against tampering with drugs. In doing so, it could help to prevent rape, sexual assaults, an overdose, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind and it helps to prevent spills when walking or dancing with a drink. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for bars, clubs, restaurants and individuals age 21 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

