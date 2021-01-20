InventHelp Inventor Develops Drill Bit Accessory For Drilling Straight Holes (FGC-167)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help maintain a drill bit in a straight line," said an inventor, from Norton, Ohio, "so I invented the DRILL GUIDE.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help maintain a drill bit in a straight line," said an inventor, from Norton, Ohio, "so I invented the DRILL GUIDE. My design eliminates the hassle and risk associated with unsafe drilling methods."

The invention provides an effective way to drill straight holes. In doing so, it reduces drill bit breakage and substrate material damage. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, electricians, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

