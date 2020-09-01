InventHelp Inventor Develops DNA Defense (OTW-475)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe one's home should be his or her sanctuary and if an intruder disrupts the peace of the home he or she should be brought to justice," said an inventor from Essex, Maryland.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe one's home should be his or her sanctuary and if an intruder disrupts the peace of the home he or she should be brought to justice," said an inventor from Essex, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a means to aid in capturing intruders and prevent you from questioning if you closed the windows."

He developed the HARRELL CELL DEFENSE to provide users with enhanced security as well as peace of mind. By obtaining DNA evidence this invention aids in capturing burglars and other intruders and it serves as a deterrent against the individual continuing to attempt to break into the structure. Additionally, it enables the owner to conveniently open/close windows when away from the structure.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design takes regular windows and puts them in the fight of quality and dependable home security."

