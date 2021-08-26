InventHelp Inventor Develops Diagnosis Device For The HVAC Industry (RHO-1287)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the HVAC industry and I thought there could be a better way to determine problems as well as the type of Freon or refrigerant used," said an inventor, from Fredericksburg, Va.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the HVAC industry and I thought there could be a better way to determine problems as well as the type of Freon or refrigerant used," said an inventor, from Fredericksburg, Va., "so I invented the patent pending FREON/ACID TESTER. My design can be adapted for use with different refrigerants and with a variety of different types of vapor compression refrigeration systems."

The invention facilitates the diagnosis of HVAC system problems. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to single use refrigerant system acid test devices and reusable kits. As a result, it increases efficiency and it also can be used to identify the type of refrigerant in the system. The invention features a practical design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors and automotive mechanical and electrical repair businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

