InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Secure Food/Drink Deliveries In A Car (LAX-1195)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to secure food deliveries and prevent distractions for delivery drivers," said an inventor, from Sylmar, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending DELIVERY DRIVER CADDY 78. My design prevents food and drink deliveries from shifting, falling and spilling onto the car seat or floor."

The invention provides an effective way for a delivery driver to transport food and beverage orders in a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that orders remain secure and stable. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants with delivery services, delivery drivers, travelers, vehicle owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

