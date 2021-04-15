InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Safeguard Knives In The Kitchen (CNC-531)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother has dementia and I thought there should be a way to safeguard sharp knives in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Rock Hill, S.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother has dementia and I thought there should be a way to safeguard sharp knives in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Rock Hill, S.C., "so I invented the KNIFE LOCK. My design eliminates the need to hide knives and it ensures that the knives can be safely accessed in the kitchen when cooking."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure knives within a kitchen. In doing so, it prevents children and mentally challenged people from accessing sharp knives. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request and it is producible in design variations including a manual and an electronic version.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-531, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

