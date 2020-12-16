InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Protect Delivered Packages (HLW-2315)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent porch pirates from stealing delivered packages," said an inventor, from Hialeah, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent porch pirates from stealing delivered packages," said an inventor, from Hialeah, Fla., "so I invented the MAIL MAT. My design ensures that deliveries are safe from theft and inclement weather."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure delivered packages outside a home. In doing so, it helps to prevent the theft of delivered packages. It also protects packages against rain and other damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/ Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

