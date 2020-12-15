InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Prevent Snow Accumulations On Satellite Dishes (STU-2405)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep snow from sticking to the satellite dish and interrupting our reception," said an inventor, from Coalville, Utah, "so I invented the CLARK SATELLITE ACCESSORY.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep snow from sticking to the satellite dish and interrupting our reception," said an inventor, from Coalville, Utah, "so I invented the CLARK SATELLITE ACCESSORY. My design enables you to easily enjoy your favorite shows without having to remove snow from the dish."

This energy efficient patent-pending invention prevents ice and snow from accumulating on a satellite dish. In doing so, it improves satellite dish reception during inclement weather. As a result, it increases convenience and it offers an alternative to continually reapplying sprays or removing snow. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses with satellite dishes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2405, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

