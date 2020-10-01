InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Light A Pathway For An Individual Using A Walker Or Cane (CTK-2310)

BROADWAY, VA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Schweikardt introduces "Strap Lite", a device that illuminates a pathway for someone using a walker, cane, wheelchair or more.

BROADWAY, VA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Schweikardt introduces "Strap Lite", a device that illuminates a pathway for someone using a walker, cane, wheelchair or more.

This invention provides safety and security for someone who requires an assistive device when walking. Designed as a "hands-free" headlight for a walker or cane, the Strap-Lite provides an illuminated path to safely navigate in the dark, inside or out! Easily attaches to any device such as a walker, cane, crutches or even a bicycle. Different styles and colors could be offered.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.straplights.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

