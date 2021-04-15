InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Lift/Transport Bales Of Hay (DAE-553)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to move bales of hay with my truck," said an inventor, from Monticello, Minn.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to move bales of hay with my truck," said an inventor, from Monticello, Minn., "so I invented the RANCH HAND. My design offers an alternative to using expensive tractors and it eliminates the need for manual lifting."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to grip, lift and transport hay bales. In doing so, it reduces physical effort, struggles and strain. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases efficiency. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for ranchers and farmers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DAE-553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-lifttransport-bales-of-hay-dae-553-301262401.html

SOURCE InventHelp