InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Keep Tools Handy While Working (CCT-4454)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of bending every time I needed to get a tool. I thought there could be a better way to keep tools handy," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ind., "so I invented the BEND OVER SOLUTIONS. My design offers a convenient holder for tools and it could help to reduce back strain."

The invention provides an effective way to store tools while working. In doing so, it ensures that tools and hardware are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it eliminates tripping hazards and the need to bend and it could enhance safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

