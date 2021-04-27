InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Automate Performing A Cricothyrotomy/Tracheotomy (RHO-1261)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After years with airway issues, one night my breath became blocked and my husband had to perform an emergency Tracheotomy with a pocket knife," said an inventor, from Goochland County, Va.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After years with airway issues, one night my breath became blocked and my husband had to perform an emergency Tracheotomy with a pocket knife," said an inventor, from Goochland County, Va. "Unfortunately, he was unable to open the airway and I fell unconscious while awaiting the ambulance. After this experience, I felt that there should be a device to assist during such emergency situations, so I invented the AUTO TRACH INJECTOR. When seconds count, my design could save time and lives by automating the process to place an airway."

The patent-pending invention provides a device to automate the process of performing a Cricothyrotomy/Tracheotomy. In doing so, it turns establishing an airway into a two-step process. As a result, it enables a user with limited medical training, para-medical/ambulance, fire, police, emergency, hospital surgical or military personnel to establish an airway within seconds, especially when conventional forms of intubation or surgical Tracheotomy are not available. It also provides added safety by minimizing human error. The invention features a compact and sterile design that is easy to use, and it is ideal for hospitals, urgent care facilities, doctors' offices, ambulances, police, fire, military, businesses, airports and schools.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-automate-performing-a-cricothyrotomytracheotomy-rho-1261-301275581.html

SOURCE InventHelp