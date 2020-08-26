InventHelp Inventor Develops Device For Semi-Trucks To Prevent Fuel Theft (CTK-4002)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fuel was stolen from my truck while it was parked and I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening again," said an inventor, from Ft.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fuel was stolen from my truck while it was parked and I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening again," said an inventor, from Ft. Dodge, Iowa, "so I invented the TRUCKER'S FUEL CAP."

The invention provides an effective way to lock the diesel fuel supply of a commercial truck. In doing so, it prevents thieves from tampering with or stealing the fuel. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces stress and anxiety for truckers by preventing the theft of expensive fuel."

