InventHelp Inventor Develops Device For Dispensing Insect Repellent (LCC-5138)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate bugs and wanted to create an easy and efficient way to dispense a natural insect repellent in various outdoor locations," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the AUTO SPRAY BUG REPELLENT. My design offers an alternative to spraying repellent on your skin or clothing."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to repel insects in an outdoor setting. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually spray a can of insect repellent. As a result, it increases convenience and control and it helps to prevent annoyances and irritating bites. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it may also be used indoors.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

