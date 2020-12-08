InventHelp Inventor Develops Delivery Drawer (BTM-2807)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found it difficult to collect my mail from my roadside mailbox as I could not get my car close enough and I was also worried what pesky insects might be in the back of the dark mailbox," said an inventor from...

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found it difficult to collect my mail from my roadside mailbox as I could not get my car close enough and I was also worried what pesky insects might be in the back of the dark mailbox," said an inventor from Jarrettsville, Md. "This inspired me to develop a device that could slide from the box for easy retrieval of the mail."

He developed the MAILBOX DRAWER to allow mail to be delivered or retrieved while seated in a vehicle. This convenient and durable invention would be easy to install as well as use. It may prevent mail from being left within the mailbox. Additionally, it could reduce the incidence of grasping an insect in a dark mailbox. This invention may be of particular appeal to elderly and disabled users.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2807, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

