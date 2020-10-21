InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious Snack Option To Enhance Flavor And Taste (RSD-143)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My children played sports and as a team mom I wanted to create a snack the team could eat after their games, before and after lunch or dinner," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My children played sports and as a team mom I wanted to create a snack the team could eat after their games, before and after lunch or dinner," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif., "so I invented KITTY'S KORN & CHIPS. My design enables you to enjoy the taste and crunch of two popular snack foods."

The invention provides a delicious snack option. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional snacks, popcorn, chips, etc. As a result, it could enhance flavor, texture and taste and it increases satisfaction when snacking. The invention features a novel design that is simple to serve so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RSD-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

