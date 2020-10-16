InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious Cereal Flavors (LAX-1178)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed that almost every ones' favorite part of cereal is the last few drops of milk that remain," said an inventor from Altadena, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed that almost every ones' favorite part of cereal is the last few drops of milk that remain," said an inventor from Altadena, Calif. "This inspired me to develop milk that contains various cereal flavors."

He developed PURPLE COW to provide children as well as adults with a delicious tasting drink. It could encourage individuals to drink milk on a daily basis instead of sugar-filled beverages. This could offer health-conscious parents peace of mind. This beverage could be offered in a multitude of cereal flavors that quenches thirst while also being tasty.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

